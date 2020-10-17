The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play Game 6 of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Saturday night. The Braves took the first two games of the series, the Dodgers destroyed them in Game 3, the Braves answered in Game 4 and the Dodgers saved their season — at least temporarily — with a comeback win in Game 5. It’s 3-2 and the Dodgers’ backs are again against the wall in what has been a very entertaining series.

Let’s check out the pertinent details for Game 6.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 4:38 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field — Arlington, Texas

TV: FS1

Pitchers: LHP Max Fried vs. RHP Walker Buehler

Preview

This is a pitching rematch of Game 1, which was quite a game. The Braves got a Freddie Freeman homer in the first, the Dodgers got an Enrique Hernandez homer in the fifth and it was tied, 1-1, until the ninth. Austin Riley broke the tie with a homer and the Braves ended up scoring four runs in that inning.

Fried, 26, was 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 56 innings in the regular season. So far in three playoff starts, he’s pitched to a 2.65 ERA and the Braves have won all three of those games. He only allowed one run in six innings in Game 1, striking out nine.

Buehler, 26, was 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings during the regular season. He dealt with blister issues through much of the season, however. In his three playoffs starts, he’s posted a 2.77 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 13 innings. In Game 1, he allowed just one run in five innings with seven strikeouts, but he also walked five.

Both bullpens are probably overall a bit tired but not completely overworked or anything, due to both teams having great depth.

Prediction

We’ve come this far, so why not go the distance? The Dodgers are the better and more well-rounded team overall, so they’ll win Game 6 and put everything on the line on Sunday in a Game 7 that promises to be amazing.