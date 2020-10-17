Braun Strowman says Roman Reigns has rubbed locker room the wrong way with his new smug attitude. The two are scheduled to face each other for the Universal Championship tonight.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have a storied rivalry in the WWE. Some could argue that Strowman’s rise to stardom came at the back of brutalizing Reigns on a weekly basis during their time on WWE RAW back in late 2016 and early 2017.

Back then Reigns was the honorable locker room leader. Much has changed since his return to the WWE at SummerSlam this year. The new Roman Reigns seems to have no care about how he is perceived. Instead, he believes he is entitled to be the top guy and looks down at everyone. This is something that Strowman isn’t a big fan of and he claims that the locker room shares his sentiment.

“I don’t know where this attitude and smug chip on his shoulder that he’s got since he’s come back,” Strowman told Sportskeeda. “I don’t know if it’s because he’s got this parasite Paul Heyman in his ear, you know filling his head up full with all this c***, and stuff like this, but you know, at the end of the day, I feel like he is carrying the Universal entitlement, just his attitude, his whole new attitude. I’m not really a fan of it, and I don’t think too many of the guys are in the locker room.”

Reigns and Strowman are scheduled to face each other on SmackDown for the WWE Universal Championship tonight. It is likely that the Tribal Chief will retain the title for two reasons. One, he is scheduled to face Jey Uso at Hell in a cell for the title. Secondly, Strowman has been drafted to RAW and is unlikely to take the title to Monday Nights. Regardless, this heavyweight clash promises to be an entertaining encounter like the several times they’ve gone head to head in the past.

