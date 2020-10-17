The Houston Astros ended the shortened 2020 regular season with a losing record, and only qualified for the playoffs due to MLB’s expanded format for this unprecedented year. They’re now just one win away from reaching the World Series, and pulling off one of the most incredible comebacks in baseball history.

Down 3-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series, the Astros won a third consecutive elimination game on Friday night to force a Game 7. The 2004 Boston Red Sox are currently the only team in history to overturn a 3-0 deficit in a League Championship Series. On Saturday, the Astros can become the second, after winning 7-4 in Game 6.

Rays starter Blake Snell pitched four scoreless innings to start the game, but opened the top of the fifth with a walk and a single to Aledmys Diaz. Rays manager Kevin Cash then replaced Snell with reliever Diego Castillo, who quickly gave up a 2-run single to George Springer.

Springer gets it done again! 2-runs score and the Astros take the lead! pic.twitter.com/AXLpt0Kg63 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2020

The next batter, Jose Altuve, hit a one-run double to left field to give the Astros a 3-1 lead.

And just like that the Astros have themselves a little rally going! Houston leads 3-1! pic.twitter.com/lY9HqBd9bw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2020

Houston starter Framber Valdez continued to dominate on the mound, and surrendered just three hits and one run through six innings before being replaced by Andre Scrubb. Manuel Margot hit a two-run homer – his second bomb of the game – in the bottom of the eighth, but the Astros held on for a comfortable win with Ryan Pressly picking up the save.

Two homers for Manuel Margot. 💪 pic.twitter.com/q4FMiTnQOt — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2020

Lance McCullers Jr. will start for the Astros in Game 7.