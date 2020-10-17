The Houston Astros have justifiably drawn the ire of fans across the country because they stole signs on their way to a 2017 World Series win, but the ‘Stros have gotten plenty of mileage from an us-against-the-world mentality to erase a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays. Now they’ll enter Game 7 of the ALCS with a chance to get back to the World Series for the third time in four years and to try to help put the scandal behind them. Meanwhile the Rays will be looking to get back to what helped them win seven of their first nine games in the 2020 MLB Playoffs.

Tampa Bay will bat last as the home team for this 8:37 p.m. ET from the ALCS bubble at Petco Park in San Diego. And that’s part of the reason why Tampa Bay is the -115 favorite on the money line, with the Astros listed as the +105 underdogs and the total at eight in the Rays vs. Astros odds from William Hill. Before making any Astros vs. Rays picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Rays vs. Astros. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Astros vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Astros money line: Houston +105, Tampa Bay -115

Rays vs. Astros run line: Tampa Bay -1.5

Rays vs. Astros over-under: 8 runs

HOU: Jose Altuve has a whopping 1.526 OPS in the ALCS.

TB: Charlie Morton threw five scoreless innings in Game 2.

Why you should back the Rays

Tampa Bay has lost three in a row entering Saturday’s game but it’s not as if the bats have gone quiet. The Rays scored 11 runs in the first three games but got the pitching they needed to race out to a 3-0 lead and they’ve scored 10 runs over the last three games, but have been beat because of timely hitting by Houston.

With Morton back on the mound coming off five scoreless innings in Game 2, the Rays will be looking to stake themselves an early lead just as they did in Game 2 against Lance McCullers. Manny Margot’s first-inning three-run homer gave Tampa Bay the cushion it needed to secure a 4-2 win. Margot and Randy Arozarena have been sensational this postseason, but the Rays could certainly benefit from Austin Meadows getting better fortune. Meadows has just a .111 BABIP so far in the 2020 MLB Playoffs.

Why you should back the Astros

The Astros have built their offense around the long ball and their stars have come through in the clutch the last three games. The Astros have hit five home runs in the last three games and none were bigger than Carlos Correa’s walk-off solo homer in Game 5.

After getting six strong innings from Framber Valdez on Friday while the Rays only got four from Blake Snell, the Astros should have the more well-rested bullpen. However, they’ll still need a solid outing from McCullers and he settled in nicely after giving up the early home run in Game 2 to pitch seven innings and strike out 11. If McCullers can avoid the big mistake, this Astros lineup is never more than a swing or two away from taking total control.

How to make Rays vs. Astros picks

