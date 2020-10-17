The Atlanta Braves will look to close out their best-of-seven National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers when they meet in Game 6 on Saturday. The Dodgers won Game 5, 7-3, to avoid elimination on Friday. Los Angeles is looking to fight its way back to the World Series for the third time in four years, while Atlanta is taking aim at its first World Series appearance since 1999. This is the Braves’ 20th postseason appearance in 30 years.

First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is set for 4:38 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -140 favorite on the money line in the latest Braves vs. Dodgers odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Braves vs. Dodgers money line: Atlanta +130, Los Angeles -140

Braves vs. Dodgers run line: Atlanta +1.5

Braves vs. Dodgers over-under: 8.5 runs

ATL: Has the seventh-best ERA among playoff teams at 3.52.

LAD: Is second in MLB with a postseason .352 on-base percentage.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles is expected to send right-hander Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA) to the mound. Buehler has appeared in three postseason games this year, allowing four earned runs in 13 innings for a 2.77 ERA. He has walked 11, while striking out 23. In the Dodgers’ 5-1 Game 1 loss to Atlanta, Buehler allowed one earned run and three hits in five innings. He walked five, but struck out seven. In two regular-season starts against the Braves, Buehler is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA, allowing four earned runs and seven hits in 12 1/3 innings. He had zero walks and 12 strikeouts.

On offense, shortstop Corey Seager has been on fire, going 8-for-20 (.400) in the series, including a 2-for-4, two-homer, three-RBI performance on Friday. Seager is 13-for-38 (.342) with four doubles, five homers and 14 RBIs this postseason. During the regular season, Seager was among the Dodgers’ top bats, hitting .307 with 15 homers and 41 RBIs. He has had mixed results against Atlanta in his career, batting just .229 in 18 career regular-season games vs. the Braves. He has six homers and 11 RBIs.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta will start left-hander Max Fried (7-0, 2.25 ERA), who was sharp in a 5-1 Game 1 victory. In that game, he held the Dodgers to just one earned run on four hits, while walking two and striking out nine in six innings. In three postseason appearances, Fried has allowed five earned runs in 17 innings (2.65 ERA) with two walks and 18 strikeouts. In three career regular-season games against Los Angeles, Fried is 0-2 with seven walks and 16 strikeouts and a 6.55 ERA. He did not face the Dodgers during the regular season in 2020.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud led the Braves on Friday, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs. He has had a solid postseason, going 10-for-34 (.294) with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs. He is coming off his best regular season of his career, batting .321 with eight doubles, nine homers and 34 RBIs. In 13 career regular-season games against Los Angeles, he is a .227 hitter with a pair of home runs and five RBIs.

