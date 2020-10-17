Amid the various speculations about the weight class of the potential clash, Coach Kavanagh is all in for a Welterweight contest between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has expressed his joy on watching his long time professional mentee Conor McGregor back at the gym training for the potential match up against Dustin Poirier. Coach Kavanagh is hailed as one of the world’s best MMA coaches and is in association with McGregor since the start of the Notorious One’s career.

Conor’s team and his fans seem to be directly related with each other, as both the entities bear the showman’s capricious nature. While The Mystic Man’s return to the ring will bring Jubilation on the faces of millions, at the same time his team’s days of accompanying the star MMA attraction will also come back.

Also read: Dana White On What’s Remaining To Make Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier Official

Conor McGregor Set For a Return

Conor McGregor, who was out retired but is now set to make a grand comeback in 2021, has evidently started training for his still to become official bout against Dustin Poirier. However, The spectacle of him throwing punches in the facility has seemingly made Coach Kavanagh happy, as he took to Twitter to convey his thoughts on motivated McGregor, and his likely opponent.

“Watching @TheNotoriousMMA do MMA rounds lately has been a real joy and education. Fluidity of movement with elite level timing and skill. Dustin has improved so much since first meeting, conor has improved much more imo. To see them hydrated & healthy at 170 will be fascinating.”

Watching @TheNotoriousMMA do MMA rounds lately has been a real joy and education. Fluidity of movement with elite level timing and skill. Dustin has improved so much since first meeting, conor has improved much more imo. To see them hydrated & healthy at 170 will be fascinating — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 16, 2020

When the two squared off against against each other 6 years ago, they fought at the Featherweight division. While, since then Poirier has been fighting in the Lightweight class, but with McGregor being non regular and then walking through the Welterweight threshold again in 2020, there would be an uncertainty regarding under which weight section the fighters will mutually agree to fight. However, McGregor’s Mentor wants his trainee to continue from where he left off and thus desires to see Dustin Poirier move up in the weight category too.

Let’s go!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 16, 2020

Click Here For More UFC News