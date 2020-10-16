LeBron James is seen talking to the Larry O’Brien championship trophy upon winning the NBA Finals.

It has been a long, tumultuous 2 and a half year period in the City of Angels as LeBron James had promised to bring the Los Angeles Lakers their 17th championship, upon sign with the Lakers.

However, due to LeBron’s groin injury last season and poor head coaching, the Lakers missed the Playoffs entirely. This was the first time James had missed the Playoffs since his sophomore season in 2005. Tides turned in LA as the following offseason brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers and fast forward a year and half later, LeBron James is a champion once again.

Also read: “Back at it, doing my homework”: Lakers’ LeBron James watches Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ after 4th NBA Title

So when he held the Larry O’Brien trophy in his arms during the championship ceremony in the Bubble, he took this opportunity to talk to the piece of hardware.

LeBron James starts talking to the championship trophy while holding it in his arms

The now 4x champion could not contain his excitement about winning it all this season so upon cradling the Larry O’Brien trophy in his arms, he started to talk to it.

He said, “I can’t believe you cheated on me the past 4 years.” This eludes to the fact that James hasn’t won the title since 2016 in Cleveland.

“I can’t believe you cheated on me for the last five years.” LeBron talking to the Larry O’Brien trophy 💀 (via @JaValeMcGee) pic.twitter.com/K8Fajjp3Vh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2020

He continued to talk to it while teammates JaVale McGee and Kyle Kuzma laughed what’s transpiring between the trophy and the King.

Will LeBron James take the Larry O’Brien home once again next season?

Anthony Davis has just opted out of his player option and plans to re-sign with the Lakers for a likely supermax. So LeBron most definitely will have his superstar running mate going into the 2020-21 season.

Also read: ‘Anthony Davis subtly reveals free agency plans on Instagram’: Lakers star provides an update on the 2020-21 season

LeBron James has also not shown any signs of slowing down, despite him turning 36 next year. If Bron and the Brow continue to play the way they did this season, it would be very likely the Lakers could repeat as champions.