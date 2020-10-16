Sergio Perez: Outgoing Mexican driver compares his team Racing Point to a wife who has divorced him after they confirmed to bring in Sebastian Vettel.

Sergio Perez has spoken out on his shock exit from Racing Point/Aston Martin, calling it “strange”. Perez will leave the outfit after the end of the season, to be replaced by F1 legend and current Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel. Speaking to Channel 4, referred the situation to a wife who you know will divorce you soon.

“It’s really strange. It’s like being with a wife that you already know in two months’ time you’re going to get divorced.”

He, however, gave an assurance that he will give his 100% with the team this season. Perez has been impressive this season too, with back-to-back P4 finishes at the Russian and Eifel GPs. He also spoke well about the team that has supported and loved him, both in its Force India and Racing Point avatar. Sadly, he will not be a part of the Aston Martin avatar, primed to do great things.

“It’s just part of the game”.

“I’ve been here for so many years before and in similar positions, different positions. I come here, I do my job on-track and off-track, I have to make sure that I deliver 100%.”

“This team has been tremendous to me. We’ve been together for seven years, I have a lot of friends here, so I just want to finish my career with them on a high and (ensure) that we always remember our time with a lot of pride.”

Will Sergio Perez compete in F1 next season?

Alexander Albon could be on the “slinging chair” after this costly mistake last sunday now there are two names as his potential successors on the candidate list which are Nico Hülkenberg or Sergio Perez. Who do you think should be his worthy replacement & why ? pic.twitter.com/zPporshD4F — 💫 Irwin | C92 | 🏁 (@TheChamp_92) October 12, 2020

Sergio Perez also confirmed he has had talks with few teams that are still looking for drivers for next season. He has been heavily liked to American team Haas, with both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen expected to be ousted. And then there are reports linking him and pal Nico Hulkenberg to Red Bull, to replace Alex Albon, if the latter is shown the exit door.

“There have been some talks with the teams that don’t have confirmed line-ups for next year. And there has been some progress here and there but I don’t have anything yet to report, I haven’t signed anything. I guess in the next month or so I’ll be making a decision whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

