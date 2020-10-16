The Oklahoma City Thunder may have absolutely fleeced Daryl Morey last summer in the Westbrook trade. Perhaps the Rockets are looking to cut their losses, according to latest reports.

The New York Knicks play at the most iconic arena in basketball. They don’t, however, have a talent fit to grace such a huge stage. Swinging for the fences and landing Russell Westbrook may just be the shot in the arm they need.

The Brody is among the most explosive players in NBA history. He would be an instant hit at Madison Square Garden, boosting their merchandise sales which are already among the highest across the league.

The possibility of a Russell Westbrook trade to the New York Knicks

According to Ian Begley, a Knicks reporter, the franchise is exploring trade avenues for the only player to average a triple-double in 55 years. Westbrook reportedly liked the idea of playing for the Knicks even during the 2019 offseason.

From earlier: a few draft notes: teams earlier this month believed that NYK was looking to trade up for a top 2020 pick; club is probably continuing to look into all of its options ahead of the draft; details on that & a note on NYK/Russell Westbrook here: https://t.co/s4sHfSHIqz — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 15, 2020

The Knicks are still among the most vocal fanbases across all sports.

They have long been deprived of quality basketball. Westbrook would be the most athletically explosive in their history.

However, it remains to be seen how exactly such a trade will go through. The Knicks have few assets to send the Rockets’ way. James Harden loves playing with the Brody as well. The possibility is fascinating, but improbable.