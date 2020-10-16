RR vs BLR Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 17 October 2020 (Dubai). The Rajasthan side will play this game as a DO or DIE whereas the team from Bangalore would want to return to winning ways as well.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals have won just three of their games in the tournament so far and are in desperate need of a win. The team is not able to finish the games and this is their main problem and their main batsmen are not in a good form. Jofra Archer has been absolutely fantastic but he is not getting much support from his teammates. Rajasthan possesses a decent squad and they should play with confidence.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, lost their last game but they have played some really good cricket in the tournament. The likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Devdutt Padikkal are in good form whereas Morris and Chahal are taking care of the bowling line-up. They are playing like a champion side and will certainly go as the favourites.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been really good for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 177.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 14; Batting 1st Won: 12; Batting 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chris Morris and Isuru Udana

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Jos Buttler.

RR vs BLR Team Wicket-Keeper

Jos Buttler (Price 9.5) and AB de Villiers (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. AB was demoted in the last game but he will definitely play at the number 4 slot here and he has been batting brilliantly at an average of 36 whereas Buttler is looking in good touch but has not played a big inning in the tournament so far. He is a world-class player and has proved himself around the world. Both of them are genuine match-winners.

RR vs BLR Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat has certainly found his lost mojo in the tournament and is in a wonderful form at the moment. He is scoring at an average of 60.80 this season and just cannot be dropped whereas Devdutt has impressed everyone with his stroke playing this season and has already scored three half-centuries in the tournament. Both of them are certainly looking in good touch.

Steve Smith (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Smith scored two half-centuries in the first couple of games of the tournament and is now on a poor run of 6 games. He is just picked to complete the mandatory three batsmen quota in the team.

RR vs BLR Team All-Rounders

Ben Stokes (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Rajasthan Royals. Stokes played a brilliant inning in the last game as an opener and he is expected to do the same in this game as well. The Royals will expect him to be lethal in this bowling as well.

Washington Sundar (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sundar has picked four wickets in the last three games and he is bowling with a great economy as well. He can be an asset to the team.

RR vs BLR Team Bowlers

Isuru Udana (Price 8.5) and Navdeep Saini (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Udana has bowled really well in the tournament so far and has picked seven wickets in the tournament whereas Saini has not got many wickets but he is also hitting the right lengths.

Jofra Archer (Price 9) and Kartik Tyagi (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Archer has been absolutely top-notch and has picked 12 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Tyagi is a youngster pacer and has picked four wickets in four games so far. Both of them are bowling really well for the side.

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jofra Archer and Joss Buttler

