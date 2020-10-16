Getty Images



Longtime Houston Rockets scout Brent “BJ” Johnson died Thursday in a bicycle accident, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. The 65-year-old Johnson typically rode his bike 30 miles a day, per Feigen.

“He was riding his bike and hit a culvert,” Johnson’s wife, Claudette, said via the Chronicle. “There was construction. They are thinking he fell forward and broke his neck, because there was no blood.”

Johnson had been with the Rockets franchise since 1994 and was well respected in the basketball community. On Friday morning, the Rockets released a statement of Johnson’s death:

“The Houston Rockets mourn the unspeakable loss of long-time personnel scout, Brent “BJ” Johnson. BJ was beloved and respected not only throughout the Rockets organization, but across the league and the basketball world. He was a part of the organization for 26 years making an immeasurable impact on the team’s success on and off the court. We will miss his cheerful disposition, infectious smile and uplifting spirit. Our hearts are with Claudette, Bijan, Ciara & LeDon during this difficult time.”

When the news of his death was announced Thursday evening, many around the NBA and those close to Johnson and the Rockets organization took to Twitter to mourn his passing: