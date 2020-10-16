The ALCS between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays continues on Friday evening with Game 6. The Astros extended the series with a Game 4 victory on Wednesday night and again with a win (in walk-off fashion) in Game 5 on Thursday. The Rays are still in control here, holding a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. They are one win from the pennant. After the two losses, though, the situation is starting to get a bit tenuous.

Let’s check out the pertinent details for Game 6.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 16 | Time: 6:07 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park — San Diego, California

TV: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Odds: HOU +120 | TB -130 | O/U 8.0

Pitchers: LHP Framber Valdez vs. LHP Blake Snell

Preview

After three straight Rays wins, the Astros have taken the last two and things are getting interesting. With the venue still neutral, there is a bit of a shift for Game 6, with the Rays now getting back to being the “home” team and batting in the bottom of each inning.

The starting pitching is a rematch of Game 1.

Snell was good in Game 1, giving up just one run on six hits in five innings of work. He’s generally not been going too deep into games and two of the Rays’ top-shelf relief arms — Peter Fairbanks and Diego Castillo — should be full-go. The third member of that vaunted back-end trio, Nick Anderson, coughed up the Carlos Correa walk-off in Game 5 and got in serious hot water in Game 2.

Valdez emerged as a reliable option this season in the Astros’ rotation and has been great in the playoffs (2.00 ERA through three starts). He allowed two runs in six innings in Game 1 with four walks and eight strikeouts beefing up his pitch count. The Astros will hope he can be more efficient and eat more innings.

Something to watch: Both Rays slugger Randy Arozarena and Correa have six home runs this postseason, two off the all-time record for a single playoffs.

Prediction

This seems like a futile venture due to how unpredictable the entire series has been. We’ll go with Valdez throwing really well and the Astros getting a few timely home runs, pushing this to a Game 7.