There are 14 NFL games on the schedule for Week 6, including a few potential playoff previews between the league’s best teams. There are also a few complete dud matchups you should avoid at all costs.

Here are the games you can and can’t miss, ranked by watchability. The game of the week will take place in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon, as Aaron Rodgers and the undefeated Green Bay Packers take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, with star receivers coming back from injury for each team.

14. Washington (1-4) at Giants (0-5) – 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

The NFC East has been truly abysmal this season, but a Kyle Allen vs. Daniel Jones matchup may be the division's low point.

13. Jets (0-5) at Dolphins (2-3) – 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Merely covering the spread should be considered a victory for Jets fans the rest of the season.

12. Lions (1-3) at Jaguars (1-4) – 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

The best-case scenario here is we get an ultimately meaningless Stafford-Minshew shootout.

11. Falcons (0-5) at Vikings (1-4) – 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Dalvin Cook is out on Sunday, which makes this bad game even worse. Both defenses are struggling, so there should at least be points aplenty.

10. Bengals (1-3-1) at Colts (3-2) – 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

This game was briefly under threat after four positive tests for the Colts, but all of those fortunately turned out to be false positives.

9. Ravens (4-1) at Eagles (1-3-1) – 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

The injury-plagued Eagles have seven players out on Sunday, including Lane Johnson and DeSean Jackson. The real drama should be whether or not the Ravens cover.

8. Broncos (1-3) at Patriots (2-2) – 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Starting QBs Cam Newton and Drew Lock are both expected to return on Sunday, provided there isn't another COVID-19 delay. The Patriots canceled practice on Friday due to a positive test, per ESPN, and a further delay could cause massive issues for the NFL, as both teams have already had a bye.

7. Texans (1-4) at Titans (4-0) – 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

The Titans are rolling in 2020, but can Deshaun Watson turn around the Texans season after Bill O'Brien's exit?

6. MNF: Cardinals (3-2) at Cowboys (2-3) – 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

This game should tell us a lot about the Cardinals' playoff chances in 2020 as they take on Andy Dalton's Cowboys.

5. Rams (4-1) at 49ers (2-3) – 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

It's only Week 6, but this might be a must-win for the 49ers, who are currently last in the ultra-tough NFC West.

4. Bears (4-1) at Panthers (3-2) – 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

The Bears are a surprising 4-1 on the year and haven't lost with Nick Foles under center, while Teddy Bridgewater has led the Panthers to three consecutive wins. It's still not entirely clear if either team is a real contender, but we may find out in Week 6.

3. Browns (4-1) at Steelers (4-0) – 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

The Steelers vs. Browns rivalry is one of the best in the NFL currently, and both teams have won four consecutive games entering Sunday's showdown. If Baker Mayfield can't play due to his rib injury, this matchup tumbles considerably in the ranking.

2. MNF: Chiefs (4-1) at Bills (4-1) – 5:00 p.m. ET, FOX/NFL Network

Both the Chiefs and Bills need to bounce back from disappointing performances in this game, which was delayed from Thursday to Monday. Expect a shootout between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.