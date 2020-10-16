The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is about to get another very good weapon as Le’Veon Bell has agreed to a one-year deal with the defending champs, according to reports by ESPN and the NFL Network.

Bell, of course, was waived by the New York Jets on Tuesday and was free to sign with any NFL team. He’s only played in two games this season and has rushed for just 74 yards.

The Chiefs are already stacked on offense and the addition of Bell is going to make them even more dangerous, which has to be really scary for the defensive coordinators who have to face Kansas City the rest of the way this season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes seemed to like the news:

That’s pretty great.

Bell tweeted this Thursday night:

