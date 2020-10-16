Getty Images



The Green Bay Packers had a significant return on their investment when they selected Aaron Jones in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Green Bay is looking to double its winnings with Jones’ twin brother. The Packers will work out Alvin Jones, who is the twin brother of Aaron, once he clears COVID-19 protocol, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“I’m glad he’s going to get his opportunity and get a chance to work out,” Jones said. “I know he’ll do whatever he needs to do and hopefully he’s on the team with me. I’d love to have that. That’d be a true joy.”

While Aaron Jones was dominating defenses at UTEP, Alvin Jones was one of the best defensive players in school history in the four years he played for the Miners. Jones finished with 343 tackles in four seasons at UTEP, the second-most at the program since 2000. His 40 tackles for loss rank third in school history and his 15 sacks are fourth most in school history. Jones signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but never played a NFL game. He was placed on injured reserve twice in his first two seasons. The second time he was waived with an injury settlement.

Aaron Jones has emerged into one of the best running backs in football, rushing for 2,634 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons with Green Bay. He also has recorded 99 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns. Jones has 3,471 yards from scrimmage since his rookie year (2017), which is 14th in the league at his position and his 32 rushing touchdowns are the third most in the league.

Whether Alvin Jones sticks around in Green Bay will be saved for a later date, but the Packers are giving him a shot at proving he belongs in the NFL — which worked out well for Aaron.