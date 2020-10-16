The Cleveland Browns had to go through practice on Thursday without Odell Beckham Jr., who was sent home after coming down with an illness. The big question for the Browns is whether or not Beckham has contracted COVID-19 and it’s a question that hasn’t been completely answered just yet. According to coach Kevin Stefanski, Beckham’s most recent tests this week have come in as negative. However, the team won’t have the results of his most recent test until Friday, so the Browns will likely keep Beckham away from their practice facility until those results come in.

Stefanski didn’t sound overly concerned about the situation while meeting with reporters.

“He’s just feeling under the weather,” the Browns coach said, via NFL.com. Stefanski also noted that Beckham was sent home out of “an abundance of caution.”

If Beckham does test positive for COVID-19, that would almost certainly mean that he wouldn’t be allowed to play on Sunday when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh. It would also mean that the Browns would likely have to start the NFL’s intensive COVID protocols to prevent further spread.

On the other hand, if this is a non-COVID illness, then the Browns will be hoping that Beckham can recover quickly so that he can play this week. If Beckham can’t play, that would be a big loss for the Browns, who have gotten a lot of production from their star receiver during the team’s four-game winning streak. Over the past four weeks, Beckham has caught 18 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a 50-yard score and completing an 18-yard pass.

The Browns receiver was recently asked about the team’s hot start and apparently, all the signs were there that the team was finally going to be good in 2020.

“I would have to tell you that it is. I have a tattoo that has a barcode,” Beckham said. “It says, in this order, 2000, 100 and 20. It really stood for 2,000 yards, 100 receptions and 20 touchdowns but it starts and ends with 2020. I have been talking about 2020 for so long. It’s like all the stars have aligned.”

With Beckham’s help, the Browns are off to their first 4-1 start since 1994.