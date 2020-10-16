Dana White addressed the ongoing uncertainty around Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier 2; Gives an encouraging answer.

Earlier in the week UFC President Dana White revealed that the promotion has offered January 23, slot to both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The follow-up of which even saw McGregor accepting the date via Twitter, and Dustin Poirier on the other hand seemingly through private means.

Now, while The Notorious One surprisingly did nullified his earlier condition of wanting the fixture to take place in 2020 itself, he has come up with another suggestion, this time with the venue.

Also read: UFC 254: Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favorite Between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

Conor McGregor’s Desire To Fight In AT&T Stadium

Reflecting on the mutual acceptance and the latest desire of the Mystic man, Dana White in the pre-event presser of UFC Fight Island 6 said:

“Now It’s a Matter Of Getting Contract Signed. We’ve had a very good relationship with Jones for a long time and talked about Dallas Texas stadium forever. I am not going into any arena, where we’re gonna fill a quarter of the arena or half the arena or any of that stuff. So, when crowds are ready to come back we’ll do crowds again.”

Though The UFC commissioner is apparently reluctant to book the Texas stadium, since the concerned authority permits entry of only 50% of the crowd as of now, but taking in consideration the larger picture, UFC is on a roll with record making pay-per-views, and with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, two of the most renowned fighters, the event will rake in huge numbers irrespective of the setting, but a PPV show at McGregor’s suggested place might elevate the fight night to even more grander stage and may set the heater alight.

Therefore, with still more than three months left for the targeted day to arrive, major decisions regarding the fight site could be taken, but first the bout needs to become official.

Click Here For More UFC News