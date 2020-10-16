NIM Vs PSG Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Paper thin PSG once again stand exposed when they take on Nimes today.

The last time PSG saw a bevy of their players sit on the sidelines, the side failed to make up for its lack of worldclass names. The club was handed out two defeats on the bounce, a plight it will be looking to veer clear off today.

The club is once again devoid of the services of its usual starters with injuries, suspensions and the international matches taking a toll on the side. Also, with a Champions League showdown awaiting them early next week, the side is set to play it safe when it comes to today’s scrimmage against Nimes.

What works in the side’s favour as exposed to their plight earlier in the season is the momentum the side has going for itself. With four wins on the spin, PSG have made massive strides to move all the way to fourth place, a side back to its effervescent best in Ligue 1 2020-21.

NIM Vs PSG Fantasy Probable Winner

However, PSG won’t have things straightforward by any means today. They are up against a Nimes side on the uptick, a team which is currently unbeaten in its last three encounters after defeating Montpellier 1-0 the last time around.

This is going to be a closely fought tie, one PSG should manage to grapple to a win to by the one goal.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Sofiane, Sarr and Ferhat are all struggling with injuries for Nimes while Anthony misses out due to his previous red card.

PSG are going to be stricken with a string of missing names with Bernat and Kehrer out with injuries with Kurzawa and Marquinhos are both suspended.

Nimes

Reynet, Burner, Landre, Martinez, Miguel, Deaux, Fomba, Benrahou, Ripart, Denkey, Eliasson

PSG

Navas, Dagba, Diallo, Kimpembe, Bakker, Gueye, Herrera, Rafinha, Sarabia, Icardi, Jese

Match Details

Ligue 1 2020-21

Match: Nimes Vs PSG

Date And Time: 17th October, Saturday- 10:30pm IST

Venue: Stade des Costières, Nimes

Telecast: Eurosport

Top Scorer

Nimes

Ferhat: 3 Goals, 2 Assists

PSG

Bygone Encounter

Rennes Vs Reims: 2-2

PSG Vs Angers: 6-1

Fantasy 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

After a horrendous start to the season, Nimes have managed to get their house in order only due to their defence. The side has turned around a paper thin defensive setup into a solid backline, one which has kept two cleansheets in its last three outings courtesy of the resilient Baptiste Reynet.

Defenders

With PSG set to miss out on the services of their usual attacking names today, the side will be more defensive in its approach. With Nimes scoring just twice in their last three outings, PSG know a cleansheet today would go a long way in ascertaining a wain in their favour.

Also, with the side having let in a measly three goals in the league with the side keeping three cleansheets in its last four fixtures, a cleansheet looks extremely likely for them today. It sees us opt for a quartet from the club, one composed of Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Alessandro Florenzi and Colin Dagba.

Midfielders

For PSG, the midfield will be tasked with not only moving the ball around quickly but coming up with goals as well. It will see Julian Draxler be handed over a free hand to go out and express himself freely, a role which can easily see him fill his shoes with the goals.

Marco Verratti was solid for Italy in the UNL, spraying the ball all over the park to see him join up. CDM Idrissa Gueye has been a quiessential part of PSG’s gameplan, a player who has not only won the ball with his recoveries but has registered successful aerial duels as well.

The one goal for Renaud Ripart sees him make a foray into our side from the home team along with the guile filled CDM Lucas Deaux.

Strikers

Wrapping up our set of picks for the upcoming affair is Kevin Denkey owing to the myriad skill set he possesses, one which makes him an untenable player.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Draxler ability to come up with scorching hits see him be our captain for today while Verratti is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Reynet, Florenzi, Bakker, Dagba, Presnel, Draxler, Gueye, Verratti, Deaux, Ripart, Denkey

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.