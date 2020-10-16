We have completed five weeks of the 2020 NFL season, and injuries are beginning to take their toll for some teams. The Cleveland Browns have a huge divisional matchup scheduled this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has missed the last few days due to an illness and Jarvis Landry missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice sessions with hip/rib injuries. If that’s not bad enough, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was also a limited participant all week due to a chest injury.

The Browns are not the only team dealing with several injuries entering Week 6, as Dalvin Cook will be out for the Minnesota Vikings this week, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are also in danger of not having a couple of their best players for their matchup with the Detroit Lions. There is good news this week, however, as Atlanta Falcons star wideout Julio Jones will be back in action. Below, you can find all the information you could want when it comes to each team’s injury report in Week 6. This will be continuously updated throughout the day, and all odds are courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Ravens: DT Derek Wolfe (neck/concussion) DOUBTFUL; WR Miles Boykin (thigh), DB Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), WR Chris Moore (thigh), CB Marcus Peters (thigh), DB Jimmy Smith (knee), G Tyre Phillips (shoulder), OT Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

The Ravens don’t have the same injury bug the Eagles do, but there are several notable injuries to keep an eye on. Peters was a limited participant in practice this week and head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t asked about his status for Sunday. Harbaugh also said it’s a possibility Moore will be on the active roster for Sunday, which would be his season debut.

The Eagles had Jeffery and Jackson as limited participants in Friday’s practice, but it appeared Jeffery was going to miss Sunday’s game regardless. Jackson will miss his third consecutive game, paving the way for John Hightower and Travis Fulgham to receiver the majority of the snaps at wide receiver. Jamon Brown will start for Pryor at right guard, and the Eagles are still waiting for Slay to clear concussion protocol. Will Parks, who was activated from injured reserve this week, is expected to start at safety while Jalen Mills will get a second consecutive start at cornerback in place of Maddox. The Eagles are banged up facing the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

Washington at Giants (-2.5)

The big news coming out of Washington on Friday is that Pro Bowl offensive guard Brandon Scherff is back from injured reserve and will play on Sunday. The other roster move was that cornerback Greg Stroman was placed on IR with a foot injury.

The Giants could be missing two key players on both sides of the ball this week, as Lawrence and Slayton are questionable to suit up on Sunday. Jabrill Peppers was taken off the injury report, which is good news for New York.

Browns at Steelers (-3.5)

Browns: S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (concussion), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf) OUT; WR Odell Beckham Jr. (illness), WR Jarvis Landry (hip/ribs), QB Baker Mayfield (chest), DE Olivier Vernon (groin), DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), P Jamie Gillan (groin) QUESTIONABLE

The Browns have a laundry list of injuries Sunday, but the biggest one is Mayfield. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Mayfield is “trending in the right direction,” but the Browns will be cautious with their franchise quarterback. Beckham is also “doing better” and Landry is “progressing,” but Stefanski hinted he shouldn’t miss Sunday’s showdown. Kicker Cody Parkey is the Browns’ emergency punter in case Gillan is out. If Mayfield can’t go, Case Keenum would be in line to start and Cleveland doesn’t have a third quarterback on the active roster.

For the Steelers, Johnson tried to give it a go at practice on Thursday as a limited participant, but then sat out again on Friday. He will be inactive for Pittsburgh’s big divisional showdown on Sunday. This could mean another big performance from Week 5’s breakout WR Chase Claypool.

While the Bears have three players who are questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers, all three were present at practice on Friday.

The Panthers enter Week 6 riding a three-game win streak even without star running back Christian McCaffrey, but they face a formidable force in the Bears this Sunday. Carolina’s defense is in danger of missing two cornerbacks and one of its starting wide receivers as well. Defensive end Brian Burns, who has been nursing a concussion, was not give a game designation, so he appears set to play. Rookie pass-rusher Yetur Gross-Matos was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain while offensive lineman Tyler Larsen was placed on the COVID/reserve list.

Falcons at Vikings (-4)

While the Falcons will miss McKinley and Hawkins on Sunday, the big news is that Julio Jones will be ready to play. The star wideout missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to the field on Friday as a limited participant. He did not have a game designation, so he will be ready to go vs. Minnesota.

The Vikings enter Week 6 pretty banged up, and the big story here is that Cook will not be able to suit up due to his groin injury. Alexander Mattison should take over in the backfield, and he rushed for 24 yards on three carries last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lions (-3) at Jaguars

Chark missed practice all week due to his ankle injury, and is officially listed as questionable. In good news for the Jaguars, fellow wideout Laviska Shenault returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session due to a hamstring injury and does not have an injury designation for Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins have three players who are listed as questionable, but all three were limited participants in practice on Friday, which bodes well for them.

