Quinnen Williams Possible Destinations : Jets players just want to find a way out of the organization. They’ve traded superstar Jamal Adams, recently cut Le’veon Bell and now might trade away Quinnen Williams.

Who is Quinnen Williams?

Williams was drafted by the New York Jets with the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. On July 25 2019, Williams agreed to a four-year deal with the Jets worth $32.5 million featuring a $21.6 million signing bonus and a fifth year option. He finished his rookie season with 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 1 fumble recovery in his 13 games played.

How good is he?

Williams finished with just 2.5 sacks in 2019. He also recorded just 13 pressures. But howcome he’s in demand? Williams dealt with an early injury in his first NFL game. This resulted in a poor performance for the rest of the season.

However, he’s just 22 years old and has a lot of raw talent. Under the right team and coach, and if part of a good defensive line, Williams would be much more effective.

Teams have called #Jets about Quinnen Williams As Joe Douglas has stated, he’ll take calls on anyone – not necessarily looking to move him but for the right return they would — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) October 15, 2020

Possible trade destinations:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are dead last in sacks this year with just 5. This year has been a big change for them. They traded star edge rusher Yannick Ngakue, who’s having a good year with 5 sacks.

They did draft edge K’lavon Chaisson, but he’s racked up just 1 sack so far. The Jaguars have just more than $23 million in cap space. They can easily afford Quinnen Williams, maybe even for a 2021 3rd round pick.

2. Cleveland Browns

This would be an interesting and sensible trade. The Browns pass rush is one of the best in the league with Myles Garrett who already has 6 sacks. However, Brown’s edge rusher Olivier Vernon hasn’t been effective. The Browns also have the most cap space in the NFL, so that’s not a problem.

A possible trade scenario would be the Browns getting Quinnen Williams, while trading Olivier Vernon and a 5th round pick to the Jets.

Also read: Is Titan’s quarterback Ryan Tannehill better than Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson?