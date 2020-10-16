Home underdogs are always intriguing NFL picks, and even more so in 2020 with COVID-19 precautions making travel a challenge. Six teams are currently home underdogs in the current Week 6 NFL odds from William Hill, including both teams hosting games on Monday. The biggest home underdog: the Philadelphia Eagles at +7.5, but should you back them with your NFL office pool picks?

Although the Eagles face long odds at home, the Jaguars, Buccaneers, 49ers, Bills and Cowboys are much narrower home underdogs. The odds also say that at least one of them could pull out a straight-up victory, but how do you factor that in when locking down winning Week 6 NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine’s proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It’s off to a hot 53-23 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the top Week 6 NFL pick’em predictions from the model: The Baltimore Ravens win comfortably on the road at the Eagles. Quarterback Lamar Jackson continues his defense of his NFL MVP honors from last season, compiling 1,187 total yards and eight total touchdowns.

The Ravens aren’t 3-1 only because of Jackson. Baltimore’s rush defense allows a stout 92 yards per game (fifth-best in the NFL) and opponents are only scoring 15.2 points per outing against the Ravens. The Eagles are 1-3-1 this season and coming off a 38-29 loss to the Steelers last week. Quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown for 1,188 yards and six touchdowns, but has also been intercepted nine times.

Baltimore’s offense is expected to feast on Philadelphia on Sunday, with the dual-threat quarterback rolling up more than 270 yards of total offense and scoring twice. That’s a big reason why SportsLine’s model has Baltimore winning this game outright in over 80 percent of simulations.

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Bears vs. Panthers and Packers vs. Buccaneers. It's also calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

