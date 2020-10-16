Tennessee running back Derrick Henry cruised through the NFL in 2019 en route to a rushing title and a berth in the AFC Championship Game. The Titans’ star has been just as strong so far in 2020, gaining 376 yards on 101 carries with four touchdowns through four games. Henry is just a few yards off the pace from his 1,540-yard campaign a year ago and has become a staple of NFL DFS lineups. However, with a lofty price tag on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, is he one of the top NFL DFS picks in Week 6?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 5, McClure identified Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott as one of his top NFL DFS picks. The result: Elliott erupted for 105 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, returning 23.5 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 6 is Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay at $6,200 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. Golladay missed the first two games of the 2020 season with a hamstring injury, but returned without restrictions in Week 3. He caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals that week and followed it up with four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown against the Saints.

With an extra week of rest, Golladay should be in top form on Sunday when the Lions visit the 1-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Wide receivers have feasted off the Jaguars’ defense all season, as Jacksonville is ranked 29th against the pass, allowing 280.2 yards per game.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen at $7,400 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. Thielen is coming off a sensational performance against the Seahawks, hauling in nine receptions or 80 yards and two touchdowns. Thielen enters Week 6 having already recorded six touchdowns through five games, which is tied for the most touchdown receptions in the NFL.

Now, Thielen gets an extremely advantageous matchup against the Falcons in Week 6. Atlanta’s defense is giving up 335.8 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

In addition, the Falcons have given up 10 touchdown receptions in their last three games. Lock him in as one of the top NFL DFS picks on Sunday and look for a big return against the Falcons.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 6

