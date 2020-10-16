NAP Vs ATN Fantasy Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: League leaders Atalanta look to keep their electric start to the new season going.

Napoli were hard done by the Italian football association the last time around. A horrendous stubbornness by the authority to accord Napoli some leeway in the rules lead to the side’s 100% winning record be curtailed in the most horrid of manners.

Despite being asked to stay in quarantine by the Naples health committee as a bout of Coronavirus struck the side, the Serie A decision makers refused to call off Napoli’s tie with Juventus. Left with no option, Napoli who couldn’t try outside the city were forced to give up control of the match, one in which Juventus were adjudged 3-0 winners owing to Napoli’s no show.

It a shambolic bit of decision making by the authority, one which not only saw Napoli’s two match winning spree come to an end but also add to their first goals conceded this term. And it was not only the side but the league’s raucous supporters as well who came out in strength to lambast a decision which left many irked.

NAP Vs ATN Fantasy Probable Winner

Now back onto the pitch after that debacle, Napoli find themselves up against the table toppers today. This fixture against Atalanta will be a testing tie for a side looking to not only overturn last time’s conceded defeat but also the prevalent COVID cases in the side.

These set of events work extremely favourably for Atalanta, a side which will showcase the full string of its attacking expertise to register its fourth win on the spin.

Probable Playing 11

Kevin and Lorenzo will both miss out for Napoli once again as they continue to struggle with injuries while Elmas and Piotr are both out with COVID.

Gollini and Mattia will both ascribe their absence to ongoing injuries.

Napoli

Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj, Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka, Politano, Lozano, Mertens, Osimhen

Atalanta

Sportiello, Romero, Palomino, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gomez, Muriel, Zapata

Match Details

Serie A 2020-21

Match: Napoli Vs Atalanta

Date And Time: 17th October, Saturday- 6:30pm IST

Venue: Stadio San Paolo, Naples

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

Napoli

Mertens: 2 Goals, 2 Assists

Atalanta

Gomez: 4 Goals, 2 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Juventus Vs Napoli: 3-0

Atalanta Vs Cagliari: 5-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Prior to their fiasco against Juventus, Napoli had gone onto keep two cleansheets on the bounce. And they had come massively in part due to goal-keeper David Ospina who parried away a slew of shots for his side.

Defenders

With a cleansheet looking extremely unlikely given the stature of the attacking setups, we have not only decided to rope in the mere three names but also indulge in only the attacking defenders. Our discourse lead us towards a trio of picks from Atalanta, three players who have been more than willing to lend a hand to the side in attack.

We begin with the pick of wingback Hans Hateboer, someone who has been extremely influential for the side with his two goals. CB Jose Luis Palomino has the two assists to his name to see him join up along with Berat Djimsiti.

Midfielders

Atalanta have had Alejandro Gomez to thank for their sensational start to the new season. He’s been unstoppable in the opening exchanges, contributing four goals and two assists in the space of a measly three ties.

The partnership of Marten de Roon and Ruben Gosens joins up from the side, two players whose versatility has seen them make their presence felt in both attack and defence. Napoli on the other hand see us reign in Hirving Lozano with the player finally coming good for the side with him scoring twice.

Fabian Ruiz Pena has been solid as ever, a player whose tackles and blocks have helped the side flourish defensively.

Strikers

The only chance Napoli can salvage anything from this encounter is if they can take the contest to Atalanta. They need to go for the sicker punch in attack, something Dries Mertens who has the two goal and two assists can easily do.

The visiting team sees us opt for Duvan Zapata given his two assists for the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With a hand in six goals, it was only prudent to make Gomez our captain while Zapata is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Ospina, Hateboer, Berat, Jose, Gomez, Gosens, Roon, Pena, Lozano, Zapata, Mertens

