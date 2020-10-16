The 2020 MLB Playoffs continue on Friday with Game 6 of the ALCS between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros at 6:07 p.m. ET and Game 5 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves at 9:08 p.m. ET. The Rays have their second chance to close out the ALCS and head back to their first World Series in 12 seasons. The Astros send out left-hander Framber Valdez (2-1, 2.00 ERA in the 2020 playoffs) in an attempt to force a Game 7, and he will be opposed by left-hander Blake Snell (2-1, 2.87 ERA). The Dodgers trail the Braves 3-1 in the NLCS, and Los Angeles will send out right-hander Dustin May (1-0, 0.00 ERA) against an undecided Atlanta pitcher.

On Wednesday, McClure had Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Seager doubled, homered, drove in three runs and scored three times — returning nearly 30 points on DraftKings and 6x on investment.

One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena at $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. The 25-year-old Cuban is in his second postseason in as many years, but this one has gone far better than his hitless effort in 2019 as a St. Louis Cardinal. Arozarena is hitting a stellar .417 during these playoffs, with six home runs, three doubles, eight RBIs and 13 runs scored.

Arozarena hit .281 with seven homers, 11 RBIs, two doubles and 15 runs scored in 23 games during the truncated regular season — technically his rookie season after playing just 19 with the Cardinals in 2019. Arozarena’s six postseason home runs put him in elite Cuban company, as he passed Tony Perez, Jose Canseco and Kendrys Morales (four each) for the most postseason home runs by a Cuban-born player.

Another pick McClure is high on Friday: Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager at $5,300 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. The six-year veteran has homered three times, smacked three doubles, driven in 11 runs and scored 10 times in nine postseason games this year. He doubled and homered in back-to-back games against the Braves earlier in the NLCS, and drove in seven runs during that span.

Seager finished the 2020 regular season with a .307 batting average, 15 home runs, 41 RBIs, 12 doubles and 38 runs scored in 52 games. Seager’s .324/.400/.706/1.106 postseason slash line is phenomenal, and by far the best of his five postseason slash lines. The Braves have yet to name a starter for Friday’s Game 6, but no matter whom Atlanta rolls out, Seager will most certainly be a problem.

