MIL Vs RM Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Real Madrid surprisingly left scrounging for a winning spree this season

When the 2020-21 edition of the Euroleague had entered the fray, Real Madrid were largely envisaged to be one of the sides to watch out for. Touted by many to go the distance and walk away with the glistening trophy under their arms, the side has failed to live upto the moniker accorded to it till now.

It took the side three encounters to register their opening win of the marquee league, form which hardly anyone has associated with them. However, what matters is that win finally came at the pinch perfect moment for the team with the 94-85 triumph against Khimki coming just before the league stalled last week.

The side followed up that win with an emphatic win in the ACB La Liga 2020-21, a league they have had little qualms in dominating like every other season. And having tasted consummate success in the Euroleague as well, the Spanish giants could finally take shape as the juggernaut they have become over the last couple of years.

Probable Winner

Where Real Madrid won their first game of the term the last time around, Olimpia Milan on the other hand were defeated for the first time last week. It’s a performance which the side will have rued but one which won’t massively perturb them with the team having foraged two wins from three games.

This will be a closely contested tie, one where Real Madrid’s repertoire of attacking names ultimately guides them to a win.

Probable Playing 5

The Italians will be without Punter who is currently out with a hip injury.

Real Madrid

Laprovittola, Tavares, Deck, Campazzo, Thompkins

Olimpia

Delaney, Hines, Rodriguez, Roll, Shields

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Olimpia Vs Real Madrid

Date And Time: 16th October, Friday: 12:15am

Venue: Mediolanum Forum, Milan

Best Shooter

Real Madrid

Olimpia

Best Defender

Real Madrid

Olimpia

Bygone Encounter

Real Madrid Vs Khimki: 94-85

Olympiacos Vs Olimpia Milan: 86-75

MIL Vs RM Fantasy Team Picks

Point Guard

The point guard docket of our side is the most heavily engaged in side of our setup for this clash. We have four names grace the land of our side from either team with each team being equally represented with the two players.

We begin with our set of picks from Real Madrid. Handed over a role in his side’s starting rotations the last time around as the team looked to navigate a testing schedule, Sergio Llull reposed the faith his team put in him with a gargantuan 20 points.

Elsewhere, Facundo Campazzo was influential as ever for the side. He might have only registered 2 points but he laid up the ball on 8 occasions for his counterparts to see him run the show for the side in attack.

Olimpia Milan on the other side see us opt for the services of their worldclass point guard, Malcolm Delaney. He can do everything on the court, a player who touched the roof with 9 points and 8 dimes the last time around.

Sergio Rodriguez did everything within his calibre to win the tie for his side the last time around, dropping 18 points, 4 dimes and 5 boards to make him a must have pick for us.

Shooting Guard

After two games where he failed to get a look in Nicolas Laprovittola was finally handed over a place in his shoot arounds against Khimki. And he became the reason for his side’s opening win of the season with a game winning 19 points and 7 assists to make him an instant selection.

Small Forward

21 minutes were all Michael Roll needed to register 16 points for the Italian the last time around. He made full use of his ability to control play, storming inside the paint to pile on the floating jump shots with ease.

Power Forward

Trey Thompkins has emerged as Real Madrid’s most crucial name in attack. The shooting guard delivered 18 points the last time he stepped out, a performance which saw his rifle his way through to the field points with efficiency.

Centre

Walter Tavares paired up nicely next to him, registering 11 points of his own on the day to see him complete our team for the showdown.

Star Player

Campazzo’s ability to cajole his way a double-double sees him be our star player while Rodriguez is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Facundo, Llull, Delaney, Rodriguez, Nicolas, Roll, Thompkins, Tavares

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.