During the 32nd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets to reclaim their position at the top of the table on the back of six victories in eight matches now.

Mumbai’s bowlers proved opposition captain Eoin Morgan’s decision to bat first as wrong by restricting Knight Riders to 148/5 in 20 overs.

With bowling figures of 4-0-18-2, MI spinner Rahul Chahar was the pick of their bowlers. Apart from Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile were also among the wickets.

In the second innings, Indians’ chase prospered due to captain Rohit Sharma (35) and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock sharing a 61-ball 94-run opening partnership to give KKR no chance of putting on display a low-scoring thriller.

In which was his 13th IPL half-century, de Kock ended up scoring 78* (44) with the help of nine fours and three sixes to complete the chase in the 17th over. Having scored his seventh half-century for Mumbai, the 27-year old player was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Over the years, @mipaltan have made some excellent overseas purchases. The trade last year of Quinton de Kock is one of the better ones. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 16, 2020

“Those leg-side shots are just one of the shots I have in my armory. I don’t plan to do that, it is just natural. It is just about keeping my balance and playing them as I see them.

“Last game I was disappointed I didn’t finish the game. Mahela [Jayawardene, head coach] had a couple of words with us. So, I had to rectify that. Mahela can come hard at you if you do something ordinary,” de Kock said during the presentation ceremony.