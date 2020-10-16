MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Fantasy Prediction: Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI – 17 October 2020 (Dhaka)

Najmul XI will take on Mahmudullah XI in the League game of Bangladesh ODD Cup 2020 which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. This is an exhibition tournament between three teams where all the major players of Bangladesh cricket are participating and this marks the return of cricket in Bangladesh after the COVID-19 crisis.

Both teams have won one of their two games in the tournament so far and this is a really important game in the context of this tournament. This is a really short tournament and every win will matter in this tournament.

Pitch Report – The pitch looked fairly difficult to bat on in the first game where the fast bowlers were getting some help. This should be another 200-220 runs pitch.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mahmudullah XI – Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mahmudullah (W/K), Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Ebadat Hossain, Raqibul Hasan, Aminul Islam.

Najmul XI – Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Rishad Hossain.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of List-A games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mahmudullah, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, and Mushfiqur Rahim.

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Team Wicket-Keeper

Mushfiqur Rahim (Price 10.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Rahim is one of the best batsmen in the history of Bangladesh and scored a brilliant century in the last game. He is in a brilliant form and just cannot be dropped.

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Team Batsmen

Towhid Hridoy (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Najmul XI. Hridoy is one of the most promising talents of Bangladesh and has been scoring at an average of 45 in his List-A career. He scored a brilliant half-century on the first day of the tournament and is a really good run-scorer.

Mohammad Naim Sheikh (Price 9) and Mominul Haque (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Mahmudullah XI. Naim is a promising young talent of Bangladesh but he is not in a good form. He is still a part of our team whereas Haque played a brilliant inning of 39 runs in the last game. Both of them are really good players.

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Team All-Rounders

Mahmudullah (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from Mahmudullah XI. He is one of the best all-rounders of Bangladesh and is in a good form as well. Mahmudullah scored a brilliant half-century in the first game and picked a wicket in his bowling as well.

Soumya Sarkar (Price 9.5) and Nayeem Hasan (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Najmul XI. Sarkar is one of the most versatile players of Bangladesh. He bats in the top-order and picks wickets in his bowling as well whereas Hasan is also a really good youngster and picked a couple of wickets in the last game. Both of them are really good players.

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Team Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed (Price 9) and Al-Amin Hossain (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Najmul XI. Taskin has picked three wickets whereas Amin has picked five wickets in the tournament. Both of them are international level players and are wicket-takers.

Rubel Hossain (Price 9) and Ebadot Hossain (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Mahmudullah XI. Both of them have picked three wickets each in the tournament so far and are bowling really well on these bowling tracks

Match Prediction: Najmul XI will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mahmudullah and Al-Amin Hossain

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Mushfiqur Rehman and Taskin Ahmed

