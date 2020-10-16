Peyton Manning is rightfully considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game of football with his ability to command an offense better than pretty much anyone he faced off against, and make the passes necessary for that offense to succeed. But if there’s thing Manning wasn’t exactly known for, it was his athleticism.

His body also kind of showed it, especially in the latter stages of his career– a fair reward when you’ve established yourself as one of the best ever. One example of this is this lead photo in a 2013 from the Denver Post, showing a mild protruding belly from the then-Broncos quarterback. Needless to say, no one was accusing Manning of having the physique of an Adonis.

Well that all changed recently when photos surfaced of Manning throwing a football around on a beach. Not only were the images a look at how, even in his leisure time, the future former Colts and Broncos quarterback still likes to toss the ol’ pigskin around, but also a look at his brand new washboard abs.

Quite a jaw-dropper! To be clear: there would have been nothing wrong if these photos showed Manning with a body like Santa Claus, or Homer Simpson. As a retired first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s no real reason he has to be in peak physical shape. Still the contrast between the eight pack he proudly wears now, and the gut he displayed during his best years is still rather astonishing.