Well known LeBron critic Skip Bayless opines that the appointment of Ty Lue as the Clippers’ head coach is good. The announcement was made yesterday morning.

Skip has had his tail between his legs for over a month, ever since the Clippers he tipped to beat the Lakers got knocked out of the playoffs. He still finds it hard to let his feelings about LeBron’s Lakers be positive.

The Clippers’ previous head coach Doc Rivers was sacked 3 weeks ago. Rivers subsequently took up the head coaching role with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Why Skip Bayless thinks Ty Lue signing is a good thing

Ty Lue has championship experience with LeBron James. As one of his past head coaches, Lue is supposed to bring insider knowledge on how to slow him down.

Clippers finally sign Ty Lue. Lakers are in trouble. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 15, 2020

Skip certainly thinks Lue to be a credible head coach, despite most of sports media leaning against this notion. Many thought Lue was just a figurehead for LeBron James to bully as the Cavaliers’ head coach.

Lue was sacked as the Cavs’ head coach soon after the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. He was appointed as the Clippers’ assistant head coach last year.

Despite the doubts over his basketball acumen, the one bonus working for the Clippers with this appointment is the continuity they will have.

Chauncey Billups is also a solid basketball mind whom they have signed as Lue’s assistant. Billups has experience of beating James from his playing days, although LeBron is a different beast these days.