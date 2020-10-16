Free agent veteran forward Joe Thornton will prepare to play hockey in Switzerland as he figures out his future in the National Hockey League. The former San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins All-Star is set to join HC Davos of the Swiss National League.

Thornton could be eligible to play for his new international squad as soon as Saturday. This will be the 41-year-old’s third stint with the Swiss team, with which he’s been training since July. Thornton joined the squad during the NHL lockout in 2004-05, and also played with them during the 2012-13 season. He also has a Swiss passport and met his wife in Switzerland

“It will be a lot of fun to play for HC Davos again in the championship,” Thornton said in a statement. “The boys and I have been training together all summer and I am very happy to be fighting serious battles for the HCD again.”

Should an NHL team decide to sign the veteran, he will be allowed to join that franchise as his deal will not prevent him from heading back to North America to play.

The Sharks signed Thornton to a one-year deal last season season, and he had seven goals and 24 assists in 70 games. Should he return to the league for this upcoming season, it would be the 23rd in his storied career.