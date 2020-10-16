“I’m close to being ready to go” – Wade Barrett on a possible WWE in ring return. The former Nexus leader has expressed a desire to step in the squared circle once again.

Wade Barrett’s return to the WWE as a commentator on NXT has set tongues wagging. Many have speculated that it’s only a matter of time before he gets back to action inside the ring. Barrett himself has not outright denied the suggestion.

Although Barrett hasn’t wrestled since 2016, he isn’t ruling out a possible WWE in ring return. However, he does admit to not being in in-ring shape and will need some time to knock the ring rust before adding that his focus at the moment is purely on commentary.

Wade Barrett on a possible WWE in ring return

“We’re pro wrestlers, it’s never done, “Barrett told BT Sport . “There’s definitely a lot left in the tank. I’m only 40 years old. 40 sounds quite old in the sporting world, but in the world of sports entertainment it’s clearly not. I think you only need to look at people like The Hurt Business at the moment. I think all of those guys are a little bit older than me, and all three of them are doing some of the best work of their career right now. Sheamus is older than me. There are guys who are the mainstays of that show right now who are doing some of the best work of their career, who are actually older than me.

“I feel like if I want to, or if the time is right, or if the opportunity that excites me comes up, that I’m close to being ready to go. I’m certainly not in in-ring shape at the moment. I’m in good shape, but to be in in-ring shape, I probably need three months of knocking out that ring rust before I step back in the ring. But currently, I will say my focus is purely on the announcing booth and doing that in NXT.”

