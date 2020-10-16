“I’ll be joining the WWEThunderDome TONIGHT for the season premiere” – Goldberg announces WWE appearance on his social media.

The Season premiere of WWE SmackDown on FOX promises to be a star studded affair. You can add WWE hall of famer Goldberg to that list. The former 2-time Universal Champion announced his intention to join the WWE Thunderdome on his social media earlier in the day.

He specifically expressed interest in the match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship. Interestingly. Goldberg was scheduled to face Reigns at Wrestlemania but ended up facing Goldberg instead.

Goldberg announces WWE appearance

“To say I have “INTEREST” in tonight’s #UniversalChampionship match on @wweonfox #SmackDown is an understatement!” Goldberg wrote on his Instagram. “@adamscherr99 @romanreigns 😡 I’ll be joining the #WWEThunderDome TONIGHT for the season premiere 🤘🏻👊😡 #spear #jackhammer #whosnext @wwe #wrestling #wcw @goldbergsgarage”

It is unlikely that Goldberg will physically be present at the show and could just be featured on the screens while watching the show at home. Regardless, the WWE would like to highlight the moment however way it comes considering his last WWE appearance was at Wrestlemania earlier this year.

