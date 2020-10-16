Ahead of their Sunday matchup, Bucs QB Tom Brady joked that he would like to see Aaron Rodgers on the golf course for a rematch.

As these 2 all-time great quarterbacks reach the end of their careers, perhaps there is a new rivalry brewing. In May of this year, Rodgers got the best of Brady in a charity golf match.

Yesterday, Brady lightheartedly told reporters that he’d like to make amends for that loss.

“He beat me on the golf course, which I didn’t like. We played nine holes of golf and he made a putt at the end to win, so I was a little pissed about that. . . . I always enjoy my time around him. Still trying to get him back on the golf course, though.”

Can the Buccaneers Upset the Packers?

Of course, at the moment Brady is more concerned about Sunday’s game. His Buccs are reeling after an unexpected loss to the Bears, putting them at 3-2.

The Packers on the other hand are undefeated and probably the best team in the league so far. In terms of individual performances though, Rodgers is miles ahead of Brady this season. Also, the Packers had 2 weeks to prepare for Sunday.

However, it’s normally a mistake to count out Tom Brady. He has just one career loss to Rodgers (not including golf) and he is known to turn up in big games.

Moreover, Green Bay’s defense has looked vulnerable at times and Tampa definitely has the offensive weapons to take advantage of this.

The Packers will travel to Tampa where they are 1 point favorites in the showdown in the Raymond Jones Stadium.

Tom Brady Has High Praise for Rodgers

Not surprisingly, Brady has a great deal of respect for the 36 year old. Both are legends of the game and easily first ballot hall of famers. Here’s what Brady had to say about his rival:

“I think there’s a lot to like about his play and his ability to pass the football. I think everybody is always pretty much in awe of how he makes it look so easy — just the throwing motion, the velocity on the ball, the placement of the ball [and] how quickly the ball gets from his hand to the receiver’s hands.”

“It’s been unbelievable to watch over the years and he’s really kept it going. He’s a great passer. He’s very efficient. His touchdown-to-interception ratio — he basically doesn’t throw interceptions and throws a lot of touchdowns.”

“His decision making is just phenomenal, and when you do that at quarterback, it always puts your team in a position to win. You’ve got to keep from making mistakes and then obviously to throw as many touchdowns as he has, scramble for touchdowns and his ability as a mobile quarterback to buy more time for his receivers is pretty unbelievable too.”

“There’s a lot of great things to say about his game. He’s one of the great quarterbacks to ever play the game.”