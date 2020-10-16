“I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended” – Paul Heyman on Ronda Rousey’s future in the WWE and a possible contract extension.

Ronda Rousey last appeared in a WWE ring all the way back in April 2019 when she fought Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of Wrestlemania 35. Despite being contracted to the WWE, she is yet to make a return.

With her current contract scheduled to end by April 10 2021, fans have began speculating that they may have seen the last of the UFC Hall of Famer in the WWE. However, Paul Heyman dropped hints regarding a possible contract extension.

Paul Heyman on Ronda Rousey’s future in the WWE and a possible contract extension

“That’s another funny thing about people who don’t discuss their business in public forums,” Heyman told The New York Post. “Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey’s contract expires at a certain time. I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?”

Heyman called Rousey a trailblazer and stated that if we do see her in the WWE again, it will be done so in a way to push the women’s division further.

“Ronda Rousey is a trailblazer, and I would suggest the next time you see Ronda Rousey she will be making history in whatever she does,” Heyman continued. “And if she does it with WWE, it will be something that will elevate the manner in which women’s wrestling is performed and presented because Ronda will never be the status quo. Ronda Rousey will always disrupt the status quo and create a new environment that all others must aspire to.”

It would make sense for the WWE to extend their contract with Ronda Rousey. She is one of the most marketable athletes in the world. Having her name on their roster immediately elevates it. Furthermore, the situation at hand isn’t the most ideal to bring her back and an extension could give them to hopefully have the crowds back.

