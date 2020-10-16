Who’s Playing

Cincinnati @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-3-1; Indianapolis 3-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indianapolis Colts are heading back home. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Indianapolis came up short against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, falling 32-23. The Colts’ only touchdown came from RB Jonathan Taylor.

Special teams collected 11 points for Indianapolis. K Rodrigo Blankenship delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. One of the most memorable scores? A 101-yard kickoff return for touchdown from CB Isaiah Rodgers in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Cincinnati this past Sunday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn’t have gone much worse for them as they lost 27-3 to the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati was down 20 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Joe Burrow had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 183 yards passing.

Indianapolis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put the Colts at 3-2 and the Bengals at 1-3-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Indianapolis ranks first in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. As for Cincinnati, they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at five.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis,, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis,, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cincinnati have won both of the games they’ve played against Indianapolis in the last six years.