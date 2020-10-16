Getty Images



A federal grand jury in Texas has indicted Eric Kay, a former Angels employee who worked in their media relations department for more than 20 years, in connection with the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The indictment charges Kay with distributing the fentanyl that was determined to have resulted in Skaggs’ death at age 27, Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Per Fenno, the indictment reads in part:

“On or about June 30, 2019 … Eric Prescott Kay, the defendant, did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and the use of said substance resulted in the death and serious bodily injury of [Skaggs].”

Kay was originally hit with federal charges in August.

Skaggs was found dead at the team hotel in Texas on July 1, 2019. A toxicology report said a mixture of “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone” was found in his system, and listed his cause of death as “terminal aspiration of gastric contents,” meaning he choked on his own vomit. Soon after his death, the Skaggs family released a statement that in part claimed a team employee had played a role in Skaggs’ use of opioids. In October of last year, ESPN’s T.J. Quinn reported that Kay had told U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigators that he provided Skaggs with drugs and used them with the pitcher for multiple years. Twice in 2019, Kay sought treatment for substance abuse.

Following Skaggs’ death, MLB and the Players Association agreed in December of 2019 to begin testing for opioids and cocaine as part of the joint drug treatment program.