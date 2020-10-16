DOTA 2 UPDATES: Fall Season update; Autumnal Treasure & MMR Calibration reset. Valve just released an update to their Guilds & Dota Plus. Read more to find how the Ranked Season & MMR Calibration has been changed.

The Fall Season of 2020 starts from today & will be running through till December 2020. Some of the major focus of this update has been to rework Dota Plus to introduce shards to purchase community-created skins & costumes. Every 3 months, there will be new treasure available.

The Autumnal Treasure 12 community-created sets for Nyx Assassin, Leshrac, Medusa, Vengeful Spirit, Weaver, Clockwerk, Faceless Void, Doom, Sven, Axe, Crystal Maiden, and Tusk.

An Update to Dota Plus and Guilds. — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) October 15, 2020

Ranked Season & MMR Calibration reset

Ranked Season & MMR Reset is going through a major change right now. From this season on (hopefully), Valve is taking a new approach to resetting the MMR.

From now, players have the option to choose weather or not they want to reset their MMR, and those who chose not to, can continue playing with their same MMR.

After logging into Dota 2, go to setting & under accounts, there is a section for new MMR recalibration. To prevent everyone from recalibrating at once, start-times will be spaced out evenly between October 22, 2020 and November 22, 2020 and can be activated anytime until the Season is over.

The will remove all the uncertainty and problems with MMR resetting. For those who want to do the reset, this will provide a much more stable environment.