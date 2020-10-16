DOTA 2 Heroes: Valve reveals plans for releasing new Dota 2 heroes by March 2021. Valve has said it will release two heroes by the first quarter of 2021.

Valve, the developers of Dota 2, will be releasing new heroes pretty soon. In the blog post on Dota 2 website, the developers stated that one of the new heroes will tentatively be released by end of November. T

his follows the pattern where Valve usually announces heroes around the dates of The International. However, it has been almost an year since any information about new heroes have been announced.

However, the best part of this news is that Valve is not stopping with just one hero. There could be multiple heroes entering the arena, throughout 2020. But, by the end of March 2021, Valve intends to release at least 2 heroes.

“We know the community tends to expect new heroes in the fall each year (usually released around November sometime).

We are currently aiming for end of November for a new hero release, followed by more that are spread throughout next year with the next one in the first quarter next year.”

It seems that with indefinite postponing of The International, Valve has adjusted its strategy. They are focusing on getting more content which revolves around the major tournament.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for a new hero to join the fray. Valve has made sure that fans are always able to enjoy fresh content.

One more aspect Valve is focusing on is the releasing contents & updates throughout the year, instead of around The International. This ensure fans can always look forward to fresh news year-round.