DER Vs WAT Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Watford yet to settle into their groove with the club’s new era off to a stuttering start.

While Watford won’t be too displeased in the manner life in Championship 2020-21 has gotten underway for them, the club will be the first to admit that there’s a long way to go before they can start conjuring up thoughts of a return to the Premier League. However, the side will take heart from the manner in which they have made an onset into the Championship with the side currently in 7th place in the league.

After managing to remain unbeaten in their opening three matches, Watford finally tasted defeat for the first time. The 1-0 defeat came right before the league broke off for the international set of matches with league leaders Reading getting the better of the club.

However, it will hardly be a defeat the side will be beating itself up about. The defensive resolve on show against the table toppers was impressive in the least and with two weeks to introspect on that showing, Watford are set to have ironed out the prevalent issues prevailing in their side.

DER Vs WAT Fantasy Probable Winner

For Derby County, things have been far from rosy though. Ever since Lampard’s departure a couple of a seasons back, the side has lost the aura surrounding it, a side on a never ending downtick ever since.

While the 20th placed side did finally manage to register its first win of the season with a 1-0 win against Norwich City, that result will have little bearing on today’s proceedings. Their lacklustre attack will fail to break Watford, a tie where Derby County will be handed their fourth defeat of the season.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Tom, Martyn and Bielik are all going to be out of this fixture owing to their ongoing injuries.

Watford are fraught with injuries with Masina, Isaac and Tom all set to miss out for the side.

Derby County

Marshall, Byrne, Evans, Davies, Clarke, Buchanan, Holmes, Knight, Shinnie, Bird, Rooney

Watford

Foster, Ngakia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Wilmot, Sema, Garner, Chalobah, Cleverley, Sarr, Pedro

Match Details

Championship 2019-20

Match: Derby County Vs Watford

Date And Time: 17th October, Saturday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Pride Park, Derby

Top Goal Scorer

Derby County

Watford

Bygone Encounter

Norwich City Vs Derby County: 0-1

Reading Vs Watford: 1-0

Goal-Keeper

Derby County will be well aware that the only way they can pull off anything from this clash is by thrusting everything into defence. With their first cleansheet of the season in the bag now, one the side credited to David Marshall, the team finally have the taste for a shutdown, one which will serve them fruitful today.

Defenders

Watford’s new era has been all about bolstering and overhauling a defensive setup responsible for their ouster from the Premier League. Under new tutelage, the side has been quick to turnaround its defence with the team registering three cleansheets on the spin in the league.

And with Derby County scoring a measly two goals in four outings, Watford know another cleansheet is well within their grasps today. It sees us opt for an entire quartet from the club, one made up of their two CBs Crag Cathcart who has the one goal and Christian Kabasele.

Joining up are the fullbacks Jeremy Ngakia and Kiko Femenia, players who have slotted in extremely nicely into the 3-5-2 system introduced at the club.

Midfielders

After initial links to Liverpool, Ismailia Sarr’s future was confirmed to be at Watford. While he’s yet to show why he attracted interest from Liverpool, his sprawling skill set is well documented to see him be the first pick from the visiting team.

Tom Cleverly becomes the second pick from the side whilst Derby Country are also represented by a duo. Wayne Rooney and Kamil Jozwiak have played a hand in both of the side’s two goals with the one goal and one assist respectively to see them line up for us.

Strikers

Jack Marriott has scored one goal for the club to see him complete the trio of attacking picks from the team while Watford see us rope in top scorer Joao Pedro Junqueira.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Joao’s one goal sees him be our captain for the tie while Craig is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Marshall, Craig, Ngakia, Kabasele, Kiko, Tom, Sarr, Jozwiak, Wayne, Joao, Jack

