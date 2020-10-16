DC vs CSK Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 34th match of IPL 2020.

The 34th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah today.

Having won six and lost two out of their eight matches so far, Capitals continue to dominate the league stage with their second position on the points table.

Super Kings, on the other hand, are in unusual waters on the back of losing five out of their eight matches and being at the sixth position. Not used to stay in the second half of the points table, CSK would require consecutive victories to enter familiar territories.

.@ashwinravi99 in the Powerplay this #Dream11IPL 👇 Wickets – 5⃣

Economy – 6⃣.1⃣

Average – 8⃣.6⃣ Who’s ready to see him play in 🔵 against CSK? 💙😋#DCvCSK #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/1Gqj7mCRUL — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 16, 2020

DC vs CSK Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by DC: 7

Matches won by CSK: 15

Matched played in India: 18 (DC 5, CSK 13)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (DC 1, CSK 1)

DC average score against CSK: 145

CSK average score against DC: 161

Most runs for DC: 222 (Rishabh Pant)

Most runs for CSK: 544 (MS Dhoni)

Most wickets for DC: 4 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most wickets for CSK: 13 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most catches for DC: 4 (Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan)

Most catches for CSK: 10 (Dwayne Bravo and Mahendra Singh Dhoni)

The last time Capitals and Super Kings locked horns against each other was in the first week of IPL 2020 in Dubai. After being put in to bat by Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Delhi thrived on the back of a 94-run opening stand between Prithvi Shaw (64) and Shikhar Dhawan (35) to score 175/3 in 20 overs.

Delhi’s overseas fast bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje dismissed two and one batsman respectively to play a crucial role in restricting the opposition to 131/7 to register a 44-run win.