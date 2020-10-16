DC vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings – 17 October 2020 (Sharjah). Two teams with really different seasons till now are up against each other in this all-important game.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Delhi Capitals are playing fantastically in the tournament so far and have won six of their eight games in the tournament so far. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are spitting fire in their bowling whereas Shikhar Dhawan’s batting form has been a sweet surprise for the team. This team looks solid and will go as the favourites but the injury of Shreyas Iyer is a little concern for the team.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, registered a brilliant win in the last game and kept themselves alive in the tournament. Sam Curran has been claimed as a “Perfect Player” by MS Dhoni and he has definitely been a big influence for this side. This team contains a lot of experience and that will certainly help them in overcoming the pressure situations.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Sharjah is 204.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 7; Batting 1st Won: 5; Batting 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer/Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Chennai Super Kings – Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis.

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings – Shardul Thakur and DJ Bravo

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.

DC vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

MS Dhoni (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. MS is the obvious pick in this game as Rishabh Pant is injured and Alex Carey is very new to this tournament.

DC vs CSK Team Batsmen

Shreyas Iyer (Price 9.5) and Shikhar Dhawan (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Iyer has been the best batsman of the side and is in a wonderful form as well. He has been scoring at a wonderful average of 42.57 whereas Shikhar is in an outstanding form and has scored a couple of centuries in the last two games. Both of them are the most influential batsmen of this side.

[Pick Shreyas Iyer doesn’t play, pick Ajinkya Rahane instead of him]

Shane Watson (Price 9) and Faf du Plessis (Price 10) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Faf has been brilliant in the tournament so far and has scored 307 runs at an average of 51.17. He is the 3rd highest scorer of the tournament whereas Watto has been the 2nd best batsman of the side and has been scoring at an average of 34.43. Both of them are the best batsmen of the side.

DC vs CSK Team All-Rounders

Sam Curran (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran has been the best bowler of the side and has picked nine wickets in the tournament. He will now open the batting as well and was brilliant in the last game. Sam is currently the most important player in this CSK setup.

Marcus Stoinis (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Stoinis has been scoring at an average of 32 whereas his S/R has been above 160. He has picked six wickets in his bowling as well and is the best option in this category.

DC vs CSK Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Both the African pacers are on fire at the moment. Rabada is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 18 wickets under his belt whereas Nortje bowled the fastest spell of IPL 2020 in the last game and has picked 10 wickets in the tournament. They are un-droppable options.

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) and Karn Sharma (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has not picked many wickets but he is swinging the ball really well and has been hitting the right areas whereas Karn picked a couple of wickets in the last game and this pitch will assist him as well.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shreyas Iyer and Faf du Plessis

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.