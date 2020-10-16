Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced on his weekly podcast that his wife, Amy Earnhardt, gave birth to their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine, on Monday, October 12 — just two days after Dale Jr.’s birthday.

On the Dale Jr. Download, which was released later than usual because of the big baby news, Earnhardt explained that their second daughter’s name comes from both Amy and his late mother, Brenda Jackson.

“It is awesome,” Dale Jr. said on the podcast. “Amy had a pretty good pregnancy, and she said it felt like it was a long one because of COVID and all that. But we’re not gonna complain because we’ve got a healthy little baby girl, and her name is Nicole Lorraine. Nicole is Amy’s middle name, and Lorraine is my mom’s middle name.”

The Earnhardts’ first daughter, Isla, celebrated her second birthday in April. They announced they were having a second child back in March, and Dale Jr. explained why he was elated to have another daughter.