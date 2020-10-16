Two potential national championship contenders will meet in one of the biggest SEC games of the season Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but No. 2 Alabama will be without Nick Saban against No. 3 Georgia, after the head coach tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 10 other games involving a top 25 team on the college football schedule for this week. No. 7 Oklahoma State at Baylor, No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa and LSU at No. 10 Florida have been postponed.
Here’s a full rundown of the weekend schedule. All betting information via BetMGM.
Friday, October 16th
No. 17 SMU (4-0) at Tulane (2-2)
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: SMU -239 | Tulane +195
Spread: SMU -6.5
Point total: 65.5
No. 14 BYU (4-0) at Houston (1-0)
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: BYU -189 | Houston +155
Spread: BYU -4
Point total: 62.5
Saturday, October 17th
No. 1 Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Clemson -2500 | Georgia Tech +1100
Spread: Clemson -27.5
Point total: 64.5
Pittsburgh (3-2) at No. 13 Miami (3-1)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Moneyline: Miami -500 | Pitt +370
Spread: Miami -13
Point total: 47.5
No. 15 Auburn (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Auburn -141 | South Carolina +115
Spread: Auburn -3
Point total: 52.5
Kentucky (1-2) at No. 18 Tennessee (2-1)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Moneyline: Tennessee -250 | Kentucky +200
Spread: Tennessee -6.5
Point total: 45.5
Louisville (1-3) at No. 4 Notre Dame (3-0)
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Moneyline: Notre Dame -715 | Louisville +485
Spread: Notre Dame -17
Point total: 62.5
No. 11 Texas A&M (2-1) at Mississippi State (1-2)
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Texas A&M -200 | Miss. State +165
Spread: Texas A&M -5
Point total: 55.5
No. 5 North Carolina (3-0) at Florida State (1-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: UNC -477 | Florida State +350
Spread: UNC -13.5
Point total: 64.5
No. 3 Georgia (3-0) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Odds not listed
Boston College (3-1) at No. 23 Virginia Tech (2-1)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Moneyline: Virginia Tech -455 | Boston College +350
Spread: Virginia Tech -13
Point total: 62.5
