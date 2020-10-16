Two potential national championship contenders will meet in one of the biggest SEC games of the season Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but No. 2 Alabama will be without Nick Saban against No. 3 Georgia, after the head coach tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 10 other games involving a top 25 team on the college football schedule for this week. No. 7 Oklahoma State at Baylor, No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa and LSU at No. 10 Florida have been postponed.

Here’s a full rundown of the weekend schedule. All betting information via BetMGM.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. FTW operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Friday, October 16th

No. 17 SMU (4-0) at Tulane (2-2)

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: SMU -239 | Tulane +195

Spread: SMU -6.5

Point total: 65.5

© Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 BYU (4-0) at Houston (1-0)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: BYU -189 | Houston +155

Spread: BYU -4

Point total: 62.5

© Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, October 17th

No. 1 Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: Clemson -2500 | Georgia Tech +1100

Spread: Clemson -27.5

Point total: 64.5

© Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh (3-2) at No. 13 Miami (3-1)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Moneyline: Miami -500 | Pitt +370

Spread: Miami -13

Point total: 47.5

© Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 Auburn (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Auburn -141 | South Carolina +115

Spread: Auburn -3

Point total: 52.5

© John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky (1-2) at No. 18 Tennessee (2-1)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Moneyline: Tennessee -250 | Kentucky +200

Spread: Tennessee -6.5

Point total: 45.5

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville (1-3) at No. 4 Notre Dame (3-0)

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Moneyline: Notre Dame -715 | Louisville +485

Spread: Notre Dame -17

Point total: 62.5

© AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

No. 11 Texas A&M (2-1) at Mississippi State (1-2)

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Texas A&M -200 | Miss. State +165

Spread: Texas A&M -5

Point total: 55.5

© AP Photo/Sam Craft

No. 5 North Carolina (3-0) at Florida State (1-3)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: UNC -477 | Florida State +350

Spread: UNC -13.5

Point total: 64.5

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Georgia (3-0) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Odds not listed

© AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Boston College (3-1) at No. 23 Virginia Tech (2-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -455 | Boston College +350

Spread: Virginia Tech -13

Point total: 62.5

© Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports