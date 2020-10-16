The Los Angeles Dodgers are down 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS, so there may not be much more time to enjoy Cody Bellinger’s face in 2020.

Bellinger — who robbed Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run in the NLDS and who continues to live up to the National League MVP award he won last year — has become a meme, maybe because cameras have caught him deep in thought, or looking a little spacey.

Whatever the reason is that he’s all over Twitter, I am thoroughly enjoying all the Bellinger face memes. Here are a few that have popped up this postseason in 2020:

These are a delight.