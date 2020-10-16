The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will attempt to bounce back from their first losses of the season when they meet on Monday evening. The Chiefs (4-1) have won three of their past four matchups against the Bills (4-1). This is Kansas City’s first visit to Buffalo since 2014. The Chiefs won that meeting, 17-13. Buffalo won the most recent matchup between the teams in 2017, 16-10. Kansas City leads the all-time series, 24-20-1.

Chiefs vs. Bills spread: Kansas City -3.5

Chiefs vs. Bills over-under: 57.5 points

Chiefs vs. Bills money line: Kansas City -190, Buffalo +170

KC: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads all rookies with 344 rushing yards.

BUF: WR Stefon Diggs is second in the NFL with 509 receiving yards.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City will look to get back to its winning ways after the Raiders dealt the Chiefs a 40-32 loss in Week 5. It was Kansas City’s first defeat since Nov. 10 2019, and snapped a 13-game winning streak that included last season’s playoffs. Patrick Mahomes passed for 340 yards and two TDs and rushed for TD last week, becoming the fourth QB in NFL history with 20 games with 300-plus passing yards in his first four seasons.

Tyreek Hill had 78 receiving yards in Week 5. He has a TD catch in four of his past five games. Hill has 75-plus receiving yards in three of his past four games. Travis Kelce had eight catches for 108 yards and a TD in Week 5, his 20th career game with 100-plus receiving yards. He has five-plus catches and 50-plus receiving yards in four of his past five games.

Bashaud Breeland had an interception in his season debut last week. Frank Clark has a sack in two of his past three games. He is aiming for a sack in his fifth game in row vs. an AFC East team.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo wants to put a 42-16 thrashing by Tennessee in the rear-view mirror and regain the form that has put them at the top of the AFC East standings. Josh Allen ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (1,589) and TD passes (14). Stefon Diggs led the team with 10 catches for 106 yards in Week 5, his fifth career game with 10-plus catches and 100-plus receiving yards. He has 100-plus receiving yards in three of his past four games.

Devin Singletary has 75-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games. He has 546 scrimmage yards (109.2 per game) in his past five games at home. Cole Beasley has five catches in three of his past four. He had two TDs in only career game vs. Kansas City in 2017. Josh Norman had seven tackles last week. He had an interception in each of his past two Monday games. Jordan Poyer ranks second among safeties with 40 tackles.

