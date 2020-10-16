The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years back in February and since then it has been clear that they want to win a lot more, and quickly.

On Wednesday they showed that even more when they signed Le’Veon Bell to a one-year deal a day after the running back was released by the New York Jets.

This move adds another weapon for Patrick Mahomes, who really didn’t need any more help but was really happy to hear the news. It also makes the defending champs even more of a favorite to repeat.

And it feels like something that Bill Belichick and the Patriots would do, which is perfect for an organization that could possibly become the next dynasty in the NFL. This is what the Chiefs have to do to get there. This is the good stuff.

Mahomes signed what felt like a billion dollar extension in the offseason, making him a Chief for life. The franchise has gone all in on his incredible talent and leadership and now it’s doing whatever it can to make him and the team even better. All big-name free agents are going to want to play with Mahomes and the Chiefs over the next 15 years or so the same way they wanted to play for Brady and the Patriots – because they know at least a trip Super Bowl is pretty likely.

By going out and scooping up Bell as quickly as they did, the Chiefs showed the rest of the NFL that their going to do whatever it takes to stay on top.

Which again feels like something the Patriots would do.

Just a few years ago Bell was easily one of the best players in the league, racking up huge numbers for the Steelers. Since then he sat out a whole season while waiting to get a huge free-agent deal. He got that from the Jets, who are always a total mess, and then played in just 17 games over 1 1/2 seasons for Adam Gase, who is also a total mess.

Can Bell go back to what he was with the Steelers? Maybe, but with so many stars on this offense he won’t have to be depended on to win games. Instead, he can be a key piece to an offense that will be looking to bury teams in a hurry.

The Chiefs could also very well become the team moving forward that becomes the “I bet the Chiefs sign him” franchise whenever a big-name player becomes free. The Patriots have been that for so long, which shows how they are in the heads of just about everyone in the league.

But right now the Chiefs are content with a rebounding from their first loss in forever by making a big splash that nobody saw coming just a few days ago because, well, nobody saw the Jets doing what they did.

The Chiefs, however, aren’t the Jets. They are very, very far from the Jets.

And they aren’t messing around.

Quick hits: Fan taunting Astros from apartment building… NFL Week 6 picks against the spread… Epic Masters promo.

– A fan in a nearby high-rise apartment building has been taunting the Astros with a megaphone during their ALCS games in San Diego.

– Charles Curtis and Steven Ruiz have their NFL Week 6 picks against the spread.

– This promo video for the Masters in November is so darn good. I can’t wait for the Masters!

– Here’s why there was no Thursday Night Football last night.