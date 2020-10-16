Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY Sports



Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy couldn’t be with his mom for her birthday, but he still found a way to give her the gift of a lifetime. He delivered a birthday message to his mother through video as someone recorded her reaction to the tremendous surprise.

Jeudy said he always wanted to buy his mom the house of her dreams and this year, the 21-year-old fulfilled that promise.

Take a look at Marie Jeudy’s priceless reaction, posted to Jerry’s Instagram:

You can hear Jerry in the video saying, “I’m sorry that I can’t be down there with the situation I’ve got going on with football. But I did want to tell you happy birthday, and you know I love you.”

He continues, dropping the major surprise:

“Since I can’t be down there for you, the surprise that I’m going to give you is, like I told you when I was, I forgot how old I was, but I remember telling you I was going to be the first one and I kept my word. I wanted to tell you that for your birthday, I’m going to get you a house of your choice. Whatever house you want is yours. Happy birthday, I love you.”

Marie was visibly speechless and holding back tears as she processed the gift from her son.

Marie worked hard as a single mother, making sure her four children had what they needed and supporting them.

Throughout his football career, from high school to Alabama to the NFL, Jerry’s focus has always been giving back to the woman who helped him make it.

Six years ago he posted about being able to see his mom’s face when he makes it and after being able to buy her a dream home, he was able to see the expression he’s been working for.

The 1-3 Broncos head to Gillette Stadium this week to take on the 2-2 New England Patriots.