Bradley Beal’s wife responds to Snoop Dogg and Shannon Sharpe saying Beal is set to come to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

With the Los Angeles Lakers capping off their 2019-20 season with the franchise’s 17th championship, Lakers fans and NBA analysts have already begun stirring the pot of trade rumors to guess who might end up on the Lakers roster this offseason.

Almost every star player in the NBA has come up in sort of a trade or free agency rumor surrounding them making a move to La La Land with the list ranging from Chris Paul to Victor Oladipo.

The latest big name star who has been added to this plethora of stars has been Bradley Beal and his wife has an interesting take on this.

Bradley Beal’s wife reacts to Lakers rumors

On Snoop Dogg’s latest appearance on Undisputed, he sat down with skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Lakers championship and possible offseason moves.

In one moment between Sharpe and Snoop, the former says the Lakers aren’t done yet and will add more pieces to their team. Snoop Dogg followed this up by saying, “You know Bradley Beal just moved to LA?”

Skip Bayless remained sceptical on the possibility of this happening and Bradley Beal’s wife Kamiah Adams-Beal followed suit as she took to Twitter to reject this idea put forth by Shannon and Snoop.

Unnnnnncccccc 😂😂😂 https://t.co/msGSmxlc6k — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) October 15, 2020

Could Bradley Beal somehow end up on the Los Angeles Lakers?

Bradley Beal signed a 5 year/$127 million deal with the Washington Wizards back in the 2016-17 season and is set to make $28 million this upcoming year, which is also his last season.

The Lakers would be obvious title contenders next season if they were to somehow acquire Bradley Beal from the Wizards but looking at the cap situation the Lakers are in, and the fact that they barely have any players on the books for next season, Beal to the Lakers is quite a stretch.