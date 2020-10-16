BAL vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab – 16 October 2020 (Multan)

Balochistan will take on Southern Punjab in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Southern Punjab are already out of the tournament and this is their last league game. They will play for respect and without any fear, whereas Balochistan will play this game in a DO or Die situation, a loss in this game will bow them out of the tournament whereas a win will take them through to the semi-finals. This is a really important game for Balochistan.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 180 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Imam ul Haq, Awais Zia, Haris Sohail, Bismilllah Khan, Abdul Wahid, Amad Butt, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Umar Gul, Akhtar Shah.

Southern Punjab – Shan Masood, Zain Abbas, Hussain Talat, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Illyas.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Imam ul Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, and Mohammad Abbas.

BAL vs SOP Team Wicket-Keeper

Bismillah Khan (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper. Khan is a decent enough batsman and will bat in the top-order whereas Ashraf will bat in the lower-order. He will be a clear pick in this category.

BAL vs SOP Team Batsmen

Imam ul Haq (Price 9.5), Haris Sohail (Price 9.5), and Awais Zia (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Balochistan. All three of them are the major batsmen of the side and have played some really good cricket throughout the tournament. They are top-order players and will again play a huge part in this team’s batting. Sohail contributes with his bowling as well. This trio should be picked for this game.

Sohaib Maqsood (Price 9.5) and Khushdil Shah (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Southern Punjab. Both of them are the most consistent batsmen of this side and are coming on the back of really good half-centuries in the last game. Both of them should be picked.

BAL vs SOP Team All-Rounders

Hussain Talat (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Southern Punjab. Talat has scored 245 runs and has picked six wickets in his bowling as well. He is the best all-rounder of the team.

Amad Butt (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Balochistan. Butt has picked five wickets in the last three games and is in a really good form. He is a genuine wicket-taker and is bowling really well.

BAL vs SOP Team Bowlers

Umar Gul (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Balochistan. Gul has played limited games in the tournament but has picked a good number of wickets in them. He is playing his last season and will play a huge part in this all-important game.

Mohammad Abbas (Price 9.5) and Zahid Mehmood (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Southern Punjab. Abbas is one of the best bowlers of Pakistan is bowling decently well whereas Mehmood is a really good wicket-taker and picked three wickets in the last game as well. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Balochistan will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Haris Sohail and Hussain Talat

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Imam ul Haq and Sohaib Maqsood

