It was over a year ago when it felt like the buzz started about Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of two pretty good quarterbacks in Peyton and Eli.

Now? It’s starting reach an “everyone’s sharing highlights on Twitter and marveling” stage. That’s partially because he made his debut on ESPN Thursday night as his Isidore Newman School took on KIPP Booker T. Washington.

I’m not exactly a QB guru or someone who studies film like my For The Win colleagues. But he certainly passes the eye test, and there’s talk that he’ll be a top recruit in 2023.

To the highlights! He avoided a pass-rusher nicely here:

Solid throw right here:

This throw? Not so great.

And from earlier this month, here’s him running over a defender:

He has some mobility, too:

Pretty good!